Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.91 ($0.02).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £793,350.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.01.

Gulf Investment Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Gulf Investment Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,888.89%.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

