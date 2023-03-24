Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 391 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $239.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,090. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

