Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $81,651,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 799,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,360. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. The company has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.