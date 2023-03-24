Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $195.04. The stock had a trading volume of 596,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,201. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $267.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

