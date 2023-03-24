Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $726,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 68,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

