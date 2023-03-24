Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,106 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,209,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. 490,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,447. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.