Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 188.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after acquiring an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $71,442,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.89. The company had a trading volume of 210,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.17 and its 200-day moving average is $282.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

