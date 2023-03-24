Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 322 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.06. 488,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,780. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.