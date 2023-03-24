Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 548,993 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 184,918 shares.The stock last traded at $25.43 and had previously closed at $25.54.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

