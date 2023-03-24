Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (BATS:HEET) Trading Down 1.4%

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (BATS:HEET – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.
Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF Company Profile
The Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (HEET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio that seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting US companies assessed for ESG, value, profitability, momentum and low volatility. HEET was launched on Aug 10, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.
