Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HA opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.92. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

See Also

