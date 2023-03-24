Head-To-Head Review: WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) versus Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cowen pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. WisdomTree pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cowen pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cowen has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11% Cowen 4.97% 7.05% 0.98%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.88 $50.68 million $0.27 21.52 Cowen $1.54 billion 0.72 $76.46 million $2.19 17.80

This table compares WisdomTree and Cowen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. Cowen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Cowen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WisdomTree and Cowen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cowen 1 3 0 0 1.75

WisdomTree presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.27%. Cowen has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.40%. Given Cowen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than WisdomTree.

Risk and Volatility

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies. The firm offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services, and actively managed alternative investment products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

