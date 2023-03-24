Head to Head Survey: FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) versus Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM – Get Rating) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Marketing and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive 4.57% 34.22% 11.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FFP Marketing and Group 1 Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A Group 1 Automotive 1 0 2 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Group 1 Automotive has a consensus target price of $253.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.15%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

97.7% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FFP Marketing has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FFP Marketing and Group 1 Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive $16.22 billion 0.18 $751.50 million $47.02 4.33

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats FFP Marketing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

