Head-To-Head Survey: Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) & Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $66.91 million 2.55 $16.16 million $1.81 10.38 Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 2.10 $9.00 million $3.95 6.94

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Territorial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 24.14% 6.29% 0.75% Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.54% 20.19% 1.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.5% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Territorial Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Territorial Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Wayne Savings Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Wayne Savings Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Other. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

