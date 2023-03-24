Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $7.34

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 186,788 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 717,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading

