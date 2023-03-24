Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $222.00 to $235.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hershey traded as high as $247.52 and last traded at $247.16, with a volume of 541551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.98.
HSY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey
In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $11,895,361. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hershey Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
