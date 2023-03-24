Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $222.00 to $235.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hershey traded as high as $247.52 and last traded at $247.16, with a volume of 541551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.98.

HSY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $11,895,361. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hershey Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

