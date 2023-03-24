HEX (HEX) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $47.03 billion and approximately $75.40 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001430 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00355798 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,134.01 or 0.25860636 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010100 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
