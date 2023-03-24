holoride One Day Trading Volume Hits $171,565.34 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $27.44 million and $171,565.34 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,754.33 or 0.06379900 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00061834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00040897 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018041 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04812669 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $120,556.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.