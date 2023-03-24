Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.53. 949,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.