Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Horizon Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMGet Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $64.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

