Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 5,447 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,653,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 465,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $39.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47.

