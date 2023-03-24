Humanscape (HUM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.16 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $11.16 million and $943,768.90 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

