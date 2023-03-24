Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,188 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 349,273 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 168,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 43,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 121,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.