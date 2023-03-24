Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Malaika Myers Sells 9,378 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $125.07.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,998,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,765,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,898,000 after buying an additional 454,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,391,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.