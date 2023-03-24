Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.41% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of Hyperfine stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Hyperfine has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Hyperfine by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

