Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.46

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and traded as low as $5.69. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 2,248 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2883 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Hysan Development’s payout ratio is 5.23%.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

