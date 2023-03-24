Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.46

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and traded as low as $5.69. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 2,248 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hysan Development (HYSNY)
