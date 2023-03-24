iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.48. iBio shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 1,259,416 shares traded.
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded iBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,884,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 829,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 716,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares during the period.
iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.
