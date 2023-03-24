ICON (ICX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.34 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $205.51 million and $8.34 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 951,082,868 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 950,723,558.3603249 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22210455 USD and is up 7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $6,249,184.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
