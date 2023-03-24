IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.91.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.44. The company had a trading volume of 206,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,639. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.