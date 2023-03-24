IMI (LON:IMI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,355.25

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,355.25 ($16.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,498 ($18.40). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,498 ($18.40), with a volume of 252,527 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.33) to GBX 2,000 ($24.56) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.32) to GBX 1,800 ($22.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,765 ($21.68) to GBX 1,870 ($22.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,855 ($22.78).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,679.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,512.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,356.22.

IMI Increases Dividend

About IMI

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 17.40 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 2,921.35%.

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.