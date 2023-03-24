Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Down 4.7%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.80 and last traded at $45.15. Approximately 84,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 264,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Immunocore Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

About Immunocore

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

