Imunon (IMNN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Imunon to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Imunon Price Performance

IMNN opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48. Imunon has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

