Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 1344665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,812,000 after purchasing an additional 533,001 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,035 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,770,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,826 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

