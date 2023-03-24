Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.12

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as low as C$1.86. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 29,065 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Indigo Books & Music from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Indigo Books & Music Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.12.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music ( TSE:IDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$422.73 million for the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a negative return on equity of 80.95% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

Further Reading

