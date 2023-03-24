Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.12

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as low as C$1.86. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 29,065 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Indigo Books & Music from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Indigo Books & Music Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of C$52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.12.
About Indigo Books & Music
Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.
