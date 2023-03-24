Insider Buying: Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$14,700.00.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,699. Athabasca Oil Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.85 and a twelve month high of C$3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

