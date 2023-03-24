Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Purchases $64,600.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,176.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Beyond Air Trading Down 5.8 %
Beyond Air stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.27. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
About Beyond Air
Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.
