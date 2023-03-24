Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Ron Bentsur acquired 2,300 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $14,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,736 shares in the company, valued at $937,889.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beyond Air Stock Down 5.8 %

XAIR stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

Beyond Air Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.