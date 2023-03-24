Insider Buying: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $12,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,739.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of EQBK opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

