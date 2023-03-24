Insider Buying: FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Purchases C$190,200.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin acquired 1,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$190.20 per share, with a total value of C$190,200.00.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 1,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.00, for a total value of C$191,000.00.

FSV stock opened at C$184.25 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of C$145.76 and a twelve month high of C$198.68. The company has a market cap of C$8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$188.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$174.58.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.1513158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

