Insider Buying: Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at $70,099,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after buying an additional 576,573 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

