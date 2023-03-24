Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires C$29,584.50 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, with a total value of C$29,584.50.
TC Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TRP stock opened at C$51.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$50.70 and a 52-week high of C$74.44.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
