Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

TSE TOT traded down C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$7.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.28. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.87.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

