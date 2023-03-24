Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Purchases C$24,950.80 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,950.80.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.92.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

