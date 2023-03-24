Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Purchases C$24,950.80 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,950.80.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
Shares of WCP opened at C$10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.71.
Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
