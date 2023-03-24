Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Sells C$3,216,990.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Robert Hemming sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.19, for a total transaction of C$3,216,990.00.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
