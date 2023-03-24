Insider Selling: Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) CFO Sells $31,104.00 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enovis alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 171 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $9,340.02.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 368 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $22,856.48.

Enovis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $123.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $333,199,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $72,935,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $66,263,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $52,132,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,978,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.