Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$50,148.99 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.16, for a total transaction of C$50,148.99.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, Rashid Wasti sold 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.30, for a total transaction of C$165,302.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Rashid Wasti purchased 300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.17 per share, with a total value of C$6,651.00.

George Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$164.70 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$138.77 and a 12-month high of C$181.45. The company has a market cap of C$23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$168.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$161.91.

George Weston Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WN shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$196.33.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.