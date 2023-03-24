Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $893,319.92 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.9 %
NYSE:GWRE opened at $77.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $97.32.
GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
