Insider Selling: Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,766.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,550.00.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

IE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 321,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,793. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IE shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $69,384,000. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,238,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,859,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 566,397 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

