Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells 1,197 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francis Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,428. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

