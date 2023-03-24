Insider Selling: Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) CAO Sells $46,709.25 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.